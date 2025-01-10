Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

PLP Chairman stresses unity ahead of next election

0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Please enable JavaScript
.fp-color-play{opacity:0.65;}.controlbutton{fill:#fff;}play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell issued a strong message to party supporters as the next general election approaches.

Speaking at the PLP headquarters during Majority Rule Day, Mitchell urged supporters to maintain a united front in public and to be careful about their statements. He emphasized the importance of not allowing political opponents to use their words against them.
In particular, he cautioned that public commentary on social media and group chats could have negative consequences and undermine the party’s efforts.
“Don’t put words in the mouth of the enemy,” Mitchell warned.

Polls

What do you think of the appointment of Ms. Shanta Knowles as the new Police Commissioner?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

What do you think of the appointment of Ms. Shanta Knowles as the new Police Commissioner?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture