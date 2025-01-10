PLP Chairman stresses unity ahead of next election

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell issued a strong message to party supporters as the next general election approaches.

Speaking at the PLP headquarters during Majority Rule Day, Mitchell urged supporters to maintain a united front in public and to be careful about their statements. He emphasized the importance of not allowing political opponents to use their words against them.

In particular, he cautioned that public commentary on social media and group chats could have negative consequences and undermine the party’s efforts.

“Don’t put words in the mouth of the enemy,” Mitchell warned.