PLP calls snap lockdown “cruel” and “brutal”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) parliamentarians have cried shame on the prime minister’s decision to implement an immediate lockdown in New Providence amidst a significant increase in new coronavirus cases.

During a national address last night, the prime minister announced a complete lockdown in New Providence and extended Grand Bahama’s lockdown for another week.

The new measures restrict all movement and further restricts essential services, including grocery stores, water depot and pharmacies from operating.

In a post on her Facebook page last night, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin called the move “brutal”.

“I have in the past supported all the protocols and all the lockdowns but this one, particularly as it relates to an inability to access food and water, without notice, is brutal,” Hanna-Martin wrote.

“I am stunned that our leaders believe this is an acceptable approach especially as it relates to persons with health concerns like diabetics, the elderly, children, people living in poverty many of whom are not on the food program.

“By the way they must know that many have been unable to register for the program because of sustained issues with the app.”

Hanna-Martin called on the government to bring immediate attention to vulnerable people during these next seven days.She insisted that a hotline should be established by the Department of Social Services for people in crisis to receive prompt help or seek support.”We all want to get beyond this point but we need wise decision-making that invokes the confidence of the people and not destroy their spirits,” she said.

Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper expressed similar concern over the government’s approach, noting that he has been in close consultation with PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis, who is currently hospitalized after being confirmed positive with COVID-19.

“The soaring number of COVID-19 infections in our country is full testament to the fact that the government’s approach is not working,” Cooper said.”This cycle of lockdowns and curfews which Bahamians have been made to endure for almost six months, simply isn’t working.”The suffering caused by the economic hardship is forcing many people into destitution.”This latest lockdown, imposed without any warning, seems especially cruel. What are people to do who simply do not happen to have enough food, water and other basic necessities at home tonight?”Cooper insisted that people should have been given a chance to prepare. “Even hurricanes come with more warning,” he noted.He furthered that the prime minister’s refusal to answer any questions about his decisions and actions is inexcusable.”Simply issuing orders through national addresses is widening the trust deficit and undermining confidence in his authority.

This is not what the writers of The Constitution intended,” he said.Cooper urged the prime minister to change course, and establish a proper Competent Authority, made up of experts and sector specialists, who can bring better decision-making to get on top of this crisis.