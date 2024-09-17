Pintard addresses Long Island MP’s nomination prospects

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Leader of the Free National Movement (FNM), Michael Pintard, remained tight-lipped on whether Long Island Member of Parliament Adrian Gibson will be running for his seat in the upcoming general election.

Gibson, along with four others, is currently facing a criminal trial. Prosecutors allege that he illegally benefited from Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) contracts during his tenure as chairman and failed to declare his interest in them.

Pintard did not directly address whether the FNM would prevent Gibson from seeking another nomination, only stating that the party will continue to offer “moral support.”