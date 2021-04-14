Pilot Club Bahamas District recognizes “Brain Injury Awareness”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Pilot International along with the Bahamas District of Pilot International last month celebrated “Brain Injury Awareness”.

To mark the occasion, the district donated 10 bicycles with helmets to the younger children of the Nazareth Home for Children. The helmets will ensure the children learn at an early age the importance of protecting their brain as they ride their bikes and play safely.

The initiative was spearheaded by Pilot Club Bahamas District Governor Tiffany Glass, and donations were also made on Grand Bahama by Governor-Elect Karen Bain-Ferguson and on Abaco by Paul Pinder.

These islands were selected because they are islands the Pilot Club is located on.

Elizabeth Mackey, acting administrator at the Nazareth Home, was very appreciative of the donation.

“The smaller children didn’t have bicycles to ride when the bigger children went out riding. Now, all of the children can go out and enjoy some sunshine in their safe surroundings,” she said.

For more information about Pilot International, visit its website www.pilotinternational.org or contact Glass at 242-427-3879.