Physicians to receive $5,000 honorarium and $100,000 life insurance policy

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Following outcry from the Trade Union Congress over the working condition of health care workers on the frontline of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Ministry of Health has confirmed its commitment for a $5,000 honorarium and $100,000 life insurance policy.

TUC President Obie Ferguson, who represents junior doctors and nurses union, has claimed that health workers have been challenge with access to PPE equipment, do not have adequate healthcare insurance, have been forced to work “unfair” schedules, and has not been including in the decision making process.

Ferguson has called for an immediate meeting with the prime minister to address these and other concerns.

However, in a statement today, the ministry insisted that those concerns are being addressed.

“Despite expected economic fall-out of the mandatory lockdowns, the government has already committed to providing physicians with a $5,000 honorarium for those who work on the frontline of the health sector’s response,” the statement read.

“The government has also offered the provision of a life insurance benefit of $100,000 should a health care worker contract the COVID-19 virus and experience an untimely death.

“The COVID-19 response needs the cooperation of all governmental, non-governmental and private sector agencies and civil society.” The ministry assured that it stands ready to meet and dialogue with any civic group, union or interested parties that wishes to pose recommendations to collaboratively fight and eliminate COVID-19 from The Bahamas.