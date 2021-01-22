Pharmacies, gas stations welcome Sunday opening

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Pharmacy and gas station operators said yesterday they were “thankful” and “overjoyed” after it was announced that pharmacies, gas stations and laundromats will now be allowed to operate between 6am and 9pm on New Providence and Abaco on Sundays.

Vasco Bastian, owner/operator Esso On the Run, East Street and Soldier Road, told Eyewitness News: “I am overjoyed that the prime minister decided to open up gas stations on Sundays.

“I’m one who believed that they never should have closed gas stations on Sundays. I am overjoyed and elated that we will now be able to open up on Sundays. A lot of people go to the gas station on Sundays whether they are on their way to work, church or a family function.

“We have not been able to accommodate them. I’m glad the government saw the opportunity to right a wrong. I can tell you that all of the operators are happy.”

Shantia McBride, president of the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association, told Eyewitness News: “The Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association is in agreement with and thankful for the competent authority’s decision to allow pharmacies to provide services to the public on Sundays.

“We continue our support of measures that have been taken to safeguard the country and we are pleased to resume Sunday services, providing over-the-counter consultations and medication filling to our patients.”

The Office of the Prime Minister in a statement Wednesday night announced that pharmacies, gas stations and laundromats will now be allowed to operate between 6am and 9pm on New Providence and Abaco on Sundays.

Outdoor dining will also be permitted at restaurants during those hours on Sundays.