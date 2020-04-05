PHA to seek legal action over purported leak of GB patient information

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) has launched a criminal investigation into the leak of a purported confidential document concerning patients in Grand Bahama.

In a statement today, the PHA said the matter was referred to authorities for prosecution of anyone engaged in the leak and circulation of the document under the Data Protection Act.

“The public is advised that patient health records are confidential and cannot be released without the consent of the patient,” the statement read.

“Any breach of this privacy is punishable under the Data Protection (Privacy of Personal Information) Act and all persons found to have obtained unauthorized health information and forwarded this information will be brought before the Court.

“Persons who receive any and such information via email, WhatsApp or other media source are encouraged to delete not forward or share this information with other persons.”

It added: “Grand Bahama Health Services continues to maintain the strictest commitment to the privacy of its patients and the protection of their health information.”

Assistant Superintendent Terecita Pinder confirmed Grand Bahama police received a complaint on Friday.