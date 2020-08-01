PHA suspends services

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) and the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) fully activated their command centers today.

In a statement, the Public Hospitals Authority noted its agencies and institutions are taking every precaution to protect patients and staff as the Hurricane Isaias approaches the central and northwest Bahamas.

At PMH, the Emergency Department will only be seeing emergency patients for the duration of the storm.

Non-emergency patients will be seen after the all clear has been given.

In the event of a medical emergency contact emergency medical dispatchers at 919 or contact the Hospital Emergency Department at 326-7014.

The Outpatient Pharmacy suspended operations at 3pm; and the Family Medicine Clinic on 4th Terrace East and the PMH Blood Bank suspended operations at 5pm today.

Normal operating hours are expected to resume after the ‘all clear’ has been given.

The statement noted PMH is in urgent need of all types of blood, the public is encouraged to donate.

“Maternity patients with delivery dates between Friday 31st July and Sunday 2nd August, or any maternity patients experiencing signs and symptoms of labour are asked to register with PMH Maternity Ward before 5pm on Friday,” the statement read.

“Maternity patients considered high risk should contact the Maternity Ward at 328-4929 for further information. All Maternity patients should remain indoors for the duration of the storm.”

At the SRC, all outpatient services are cancelled until after the ‘all clear’ is announced.

The PHA advised teams will convene to provide scheduling of services moving forward.