PHA reconfigures wards across three facilities as COVID infections climb

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) has activated an aggressive reconfiguration of wards due to an increase in the number of persons presenting to hospital and staff testing positive for COVID- 19.

In a statement, the PHA advised the reconfiguration is being conducted across three institutions: the Princess Margaret Hospital; the Rand Memorial Hospital, and the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.

It furthered the rise in COVID-19 infections has put a significant strain on resources, including bed capacity.

“For the purposes of continuing clinical services, the PHA has reconfigured ward utilization during this time to manage patient admissions subject to their medical needs and gender,” the statement read.

“The current exposure of employees and patients across our hospitals is being managed subject to international Infection Prevention Control guidelines for infectious outbreaks of this kind and the policies of PHA. The normal process follows that contacts (patients and employees) are screened, tested, quarantined, or isolated subject to the presentation of symptoms.”

The statement continued: “Every effort is being made to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within our institutions. The PHA has also increased the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for staff working across our hospitals to ensure the safety and protection of our valued employees.

“We are making every effort to ensure that no COVID-19 positive patients are housed or treated at the main campuses of our hospitals. All cases identified for hospital care will be referred to the designated government facilities for care.

“The public is asked to partner with us as we fight to contain this pandemic by contacting their personal physicians or local community clinics during the day for non-emergencies, and only access their respective Accident & Emergency Department in the event of an actual emergency or after-hours.

“Similarly, requests for Ambulance Services should be limited to emergencies also.”