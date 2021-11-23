PHA data supports unvaccinated people more like to get severely sick and die

Two fully vaccinated people were elderly and had comorbidities

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Unvaccinated people continue to be at greatest risk of hospitalization and death from the coronavirus, despite there being enough supply in-country and en-train to vaccinate the eligible population of The Bahamas, according to data provided by the Public Hospitals Authority.

According to the vaccination status of COVID-19 related to admissions and COVID-19 mortality at Princess Margaret Hospital, 181 people who contracted COVID-19 in The Bahamas in October required hospitalization.

Among them, 167 or just over 92 percent were unvaccinated.

Another six cases were partially vaccinated, and eight cases were fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated patients who were hospitalized ranged in age from seven through over 80, with the majority of them being between 60 and 69-years-old.

The two partially vaccinated cases that were hospitalized were between 30 and 79.

The fully vaccinated patients who were hospitalized were over the age of 60, with four being between 70-79 and two cases being over 80.

There were 49 COVID-19-related deaths at PMH in October.

More than 91 percent of them or 45 cases were unvaccinated, according to the data.

Two cases were partially vaccinated and another two cases were fully vaccinated.

One partially vaccinated case was between 30-39 while the other was between 50-59.

In the cases of the fully vaccinated cases that died, they were between 70 and 79.

A total of 1,217 cases were recorded in October.

The number of hospitalized cases represents around 15 percent.

The number of deaths represents a three percent case mortality rate for that month.

Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme Dr Nikkiah Forbes said the two fully vaccinated cases that died were elderly and had comorbidities.

“And so, what do we understand about these so-called breakthrough infections,”

“These are persons who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and they are either still able to get COVID and in some cases, they can end up hospitalized and even dying. So, it is not impossible to be vaccinated and still get COVID or even hospitalized and die, but it is very unlikely. As you can see, of the COVID admissions for the month of October there were in fact just two persons who were in this category.”

Breakthrough cases, though rare, have been documented globally.

“There are situations where that can happen,” she said.

“That is more likely to happen in persons of older age, and persons who have another medical problem that would make that at risk of getting COVID-19.

“If we look at the global experience that is where the scientific data for boosters is coming in; that if we look at the age over the age of 60 and 65 years of age, that over time there could be a warning of some of the immunity from getting the vaccine and that can be bettered with a booster dose and certainly people who have an immune-compromising condition.

“And so, some vaccines do require boosters or multiple doses to get the fully protected effect.”

Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville has said the government is exploring booster shots for Bahamians.

To date, more than 143,000 people have been fully vaccinated.

A total of 280,239 doses of COVID-19 have been administered.