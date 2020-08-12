PHA closes corporate office due to COVID-19 exposure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) has temporarily closed its corporate offices after a staff member tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The confirmed case was reported yesterday, according to a statement released today.

Operations at the Third & West Terrace complex in Centerville will resume at 9am on Monday after deep cleaning and sanitization.

“The PHA implemented its COVID-19 response plan yesterday when the positive result was reported,” the statement read.

“The Ministry of Health Surveillance Unit has initiated assessment and contact tracing and all national COVID-19 protocols are being followed to ensure the health and safety of staff.

“The public is strongly urged to pay attention to all public health announcements, public service announcements and updates regarding health and hospital services during this time.”