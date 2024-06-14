Pedestrian killed attempting to cross the street

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man died attempting to cross the street today after being struck by a Black Dodge Ram 1500. The driver of the truck remained on scene after the fatal accident and is assisting police with their investigation.

Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings told the media on scene that a thorough investigation of the driver and the vehicle will be completed to determine the way forward. Police noted they did find identification for the victim but will not provide those details at this time.

This is a story we are continuing to follow.