Pay Up: BPL resumes disconnections tomorrow

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Power and Light Company Limited (BPL) will resume disconnections tomorrow, BPL Director of Public Relations K. Quincy Parker has confirmed.

Last Tuesday, the power company announced that it will immediately suspend disconnections until March 31 as thousands of Bahamians are forced to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Parker said executives and board members will soon meet to discuss the way forward pertinent to disconnections amid the global pandemic which has forced many institutions to introduce payment deferrals.

According to Minister of Works and Minister with responsibility for BPL, Desmond Bannister, the utility company recorded a multi-million dollar revenue shortfall for the month of March, underscoring that this marks the lowest in revenue collection in the last six years.

Although the company is currently experiencing technological challenges with its online payment method, Bannister insisted that this has not significantly contributed to the drastic decline.

Bannister on Monday urged consumers who do not find themselves in a financially precarious situation to pay their bills.

“We know there are people who legitimately cannot afford to pay in the circumstances that they are in, and BPL understands that. But, BPL also appreciates that there are any number of hardworking Bahamians that have lined up to pay their bills on time because they know how critical utility is to the country.

Bannister added: “The message has to be that all who are able to do so ought to ensure that they pay those bills and keep those utilities operating properly.”