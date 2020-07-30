Passport Office to reopen next week

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Cabinet Office has announced that the Passport Office on Thompson Blvd will reopen to the general public on Tuesday, August 4.

This follows the thorough cleaning and sanitization of the premises following exposure to a COVID-19 positive case earlier this week.

“The public is reminded that persons with emergency matters should call the Online Unit number at 397-2330 or 397-2388 or contact the Officer-in-Charge of the Passport Office, Ms Allison Rolle at 376-3883 or email the office at epassportoffice@bahamas.gov.bs,” read a statement.

“The Consular Division located at Charlotte House will also be closed Thursday 30 July 2020 to undergo general cleaning and sanitization.

“The Consular Division will reopen to the public on Tuesday 4 August at 9am. Emergency calls should be directed to the Duty Officer at 827-3106 or mofa.gov.bs.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs apologizes for any inconvenience caused.”