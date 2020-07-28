Passport Office closed for sanitization after exposure risk

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Passport Office on Thompson Boulevard will be closed for cleaning today after an employee’s close relative tested positive for COVID-19.
The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs advised the employee has been asked to get tested for the virus in a statement yesterday.
“The Ministry wishes to inform that on Monday 27th July, 2020, an employee of the Passport Office reported to work at 9am and left promptly after receiving a call from the Ministry of Health informing that a close relative had been tested positive for Covid-19. In accordance with Health protocols, the employee, who is asymptomatic and showing no symptoms of Covid-19 infection, was instructed to quarantine for 14 days,” it read.
“In addition, the Ministry has asked that the employee be tested for the Covid-19 virus to allay the concerns of staff who may have come into contact with the employee.
“Meanwhile, out of an abundance of caution and to assure our staff and the general public that the strictest anti-Covid protocols are being followed, the Passport Office will close tomorrow, Tuesday 28th, July for general cleaning and sanitization. The Office will reopen on Wednesday 29th July at 9am.”
The statement read: “The Ministry wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused by the decision to close the office tomorrow and we look forward continuing to provide the professional and proficient services for which the office is known.
“Passport Office staff will contact all persons holding appointments for tomorrow and provide them with the necessary follow up information. We also urge all Bahamians to use our online renewal portal at mofa.gov.bs for the quick renewal of adult passports.”