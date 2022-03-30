Paramount+ reaches Caribbean audiences through C&W Communications

MIAMI, FLORIDA — Paramount+, the global digital subscription video streaming service from Paramount, announced an alliance with C&W Communications, the leading communications and entertainment provider in the Caribbean.

This will bring its premium content exclusively to subscribers of Flow and BTC video services in more than 15 new markets including Anguilla, The Bahamas, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks, and Caicos Islands. Additional markets may be announced in the future.

“This alliance allows us to bring Caribbean audiences the amazing premium content on Paramount+,” said Eduardo Lebrija, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer, Southern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and MD North Latam & Brazil Hub at Paramount.

“We are excited about the ongoing expansion of Paramount+, and we will continue working to scale the offer to engage subscribers and increase the reach of Paramount+.

“We are thrilled to be the first to bring the amazing content of the globally acclaimed Paramount+ service to the region. Our partners at Paramount have curated the most powerful content proposition for our countries. Our subscribers across most of our Caribbean markets will have access, as part of their existing TV subscription, to thousands of exclusive premium series, movies, children’s programming, including originals from BET+ and Showtime, that have become viewer favorites in the U.S., and all over the world,” said Britta Reinhardt Chief Commercial Officer, Consumer Markets, C&W Communications, operator of the Flow and BTC brands in the Caribbean.

A Mountain of Content for All Audiences

As part of their subscription (except for subscribers to Essentials TV), Flow and BTC customers can access Paramount+’s catalog through Flow’s Video On Demand service. Through Flow Video On Demand, Paramount +’s expansive library of original series, hit shows, and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME®, BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and the Smithsonian Channel™ can be viewed any time, all commercial-free.

Paramount+ will soon feature the long-awaited Halo series, based on the iconic Xbox®️ franchise and produced by SHOWTIME®️ in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. In addition, it’s home to the Star Trek universe, which includes live-action and animated series and movies, serial killer Dexter: New Blood starring Michael C. Hall, and the acclaimed series Yellowjackets, a story of survival that is part drama, suspense, and psychological thriller.

This mountain of entertainment also announced the exciting premieres of The Offer based on the extraordinary experiences of Oscar® winning producer Albert S. Ruddy and his journey to create The Godfather; The First Lady, a revealing look at leadership as told by the women at the heart of the White House starring Academy Award®, Emmy® and Tony® winner Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), playing former First Lady Michelle Obama, Emmy® nominee Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit) as Betty Ford, and Emmy® and Screen Actors Guild® Award winner Gillian Anderson (The Crown) as Eleanor Roosevelt. Other titles arriving soon are the previously mentioned Halo, and Super Pumped, which tells the story of one of the most successful and destructive unicorns in Silicon Valley: Uber.

The service offers Mayor of Kingstown starring Academy Award® nominee Jeremy Renner (Avengers: Endgame), Academy Award® winner Diane Wiest, and Emmy® Award winner Kyle Chandler; the highly-successful Yellowstone series and the prequel, 1883, the story of the Dutton family’s journey as they travel west across North America; and American Rust starring Emmy® winner and Tony nominee Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule, Newsroom, Godless, The Looming Tower) and Emmy® nominee Maura Tierney (Your Honor, The Affair, The Report, Beautiful Boy).

Additionally, kids and the entire family can enjoy their favorite Nickelodeon shows, like Kamp Koral, the iCarly reboot that will soon premiere its second season, Los Casagrandes, Paw Patrol, Ninja Turtles, Blaze & the Monster Machines, and all seasons of SpongeBob SquarePants, and movies like The Adventures of Paddington, Rugrats, and The Patrick Show.