Atlantis jewelry store hit by armed robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Two men held up a jewelry store inside the Atlantis resort and stole an assortment of Rolex watches on Saturday.

Superintendent Shanta Knowles said the incident took place shortly before 11pm, when two of them men entered the store and one of them produced a firearm.

A representative from Atlantis confirmed that John Bull in the Crystal Court had been burglarized.

The attendants ran to the back of the store while the men smashed two showcase glasses and escaped with the watches, Knowles said.

Police are also investigating a separate armed robbery that occurred shortly after 11pm on Friday.

Knowles said a man and woman were outside a residence at Esmerlea Avenue off Taylor Street in Nassau Village, when they were approached by two men.

One of the men was armed with a firearm, and reportedly robbed hem of cash and a silver Nissan Note.

Investigations are ongoing in both matters.