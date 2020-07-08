PAHO warns COVID-related deaths could rise as virus surges

“We are still in the first wave” says PAHO director

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Dr Carissa Etienne said yesterday that as new COVID-19 infections spread to smaller towns and cities that do not have the same level of healthcare infrastructure, COVID-19-related deaths could rise once again.

More than 22,000 deaths were reported in the last week in the region, nine percent more than the previous week.

Responding to questions about a resurgence of cases or ‘second wave’ of the virus, Etienne said: “This is still the first wave, and I’m afraid it continues to grow. This wave is moving within each country, affecting areas that have not had many cases before.

“This trend is concerning. It is concerning for two reasons. The surge comes at a time when most people are experiencing a level of fatigue about the recommended preventative measures and this ends up putting all of these people at greater risk.

“It seems obvious, but we should reinforce preventative measures when cases rise in a given city or state and we shouldn’t be relaxing them.”

Etienne continued: “The second reason for concern is that the pandemic is moving from some of the bigger cities that tend to have better hospital capacity to smaller towns that may not be able to accommodate patients who require ICU or other specialized care.

“Therefore, mortality could rise​ if more​ of newly infected patients have trouble accessing the care that they need.”

She said: “We know that places with limited hospital capacity tend to have higher deaths. So yes, we are still in the first wave, not yet the second.”

There have been 104 confirmed cases in The Bahamas, four of which remain active. These cases stem from New Providence, Grand Bahama, Bimini and Cat Cay.

The remaining islands have had zero cases.

The Bahamas recorded 11 COVID-19-related deaths, the last of which occurred in April.

The first COVID-19-related death in The Bahamas — a Bimini woman — raised concerns over the island’s healthcare capacity and the timeframe to airlift the patient from Bimini to New Providence.