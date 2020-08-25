PAHO: Reduce cases before reopening

Cautions countries against reopening before lowering spread and becoming ‘numb’ to the rising figures and deaths

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Dr Carissa Etienne advised today that countries should work to slow and reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections and deaths following spikes, before reopening.

Etienne noted while the organization understands the need for tourism-dependent countries to reopen and resume commercial activity, there is an increased need to balance public health and economic policies.

She underscored the rapid increase in cases in The Bahamas in recent weeks, noting major outbreaks were avoided early on due to “strong political resolve and a mix of public health measures”.

But she said the return of non-essential air travel, several countries have reported significant spikes, including The Bahamas.

“Two weeks ago, The Bahamas observed a 60 percent increase compared to the previous week while St. Martin, Trinidad and Tobago and the US Virgin Island all reported a 25 percent jump,” she said during a virtual PAHO press conference.

“This is not just driven by tourism, but also by citizens who are returning home after the lockdown,.

As of July 1, when The Bahamas reopened its borders to international commercial carriers, there were 104 cases.

As of yesterday, there were 1,798 confirmed cases, up from the 1,329 reported a week before.

The resurgence has been attributed to nationals and residents traveling to hot spot jurisdictions and returning home.

Notwithstanding an increase in the last week of 469 COVID cases and 17 more deaths, including those being investigated, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced yesterday the resumption of commercial activity with restrictions come August 31.

Etienne said PAHO recognizes that these countries dependent on tourism cannot close indefinitely, but said the surge of cases must be slowed before doing so.

She said: “We know that countries that depend on tourism cannot remain closed indefinitely, but as they reopen they must use all the resources available to reduce the risk for their population.”

The PAHO director said the goal should be to reduce spread and deaths before reopening, adding that reopening should involve shoring up testing, response mechanisms, and the healthcare infrastructure and capacity.

However, she said there were “encouraging signs” in the data which indicate countries have the tools to reduce the spread.

Noting one of the most effective tools at the disposal of health officials has been contact tracing, Etienne said: “The Bahamas for example, despite having to deal with more cases now, is working to stop the chain of transmission by using contact tracing to track all new cases and limit the spread of the virus.”

Pointing to Chile, Etienne said cases were rising rapidly in June, prompting authorities to tailor their approach, which included stay-at-home orders in the hot spot areas, isolating cases, and drastically expanding testing.

She said the measures worked and for the last six weeks, COVID has “lost steam” with fewer cases reported.

Etienne said the virus can be overcome even in jurisdictions where cases have been increasing.

But she said in the face of devastating human loss, countries cannot become passive or “numb” to the rising numbers and the loss of life.

She said the data must continue to guide officials.

In the past six weeks, deaths in the region and confirmed cases doubled — signaling an “urgent need to implement measures”, according to Etienne.

But the PAHO director said instead “the opposite has happened”, including countries easing restrictions, resuming commercial activity, and in some instances reopening schools.

“This is not a good sign,” she said during a virtual PAHO press conference.

“Wishing the virus away will not work.

“It will only lead to more cases as we’ve seen over these past six weeks.

“Indeed, local health authorities have a central role to play in generating and analyzing data to adjust public health measures to their reality and in the reality in each area.”

Disproportionate

Etienne also expressed concern with the disproportionate incidents of COVID in younger people.

She said the vast majority of cases were among those between 20 and 50 years of age, however over 70 percent of deaths int he Americas comprised of those aged 60 and above.

She said the data indicated young people, many of whom may not become ill or require hospitalization, have primarily driven the spread of the virus in the region.

“If you don’t take the right steps to keep yourself safe, then you’re putting others in danger,” the PAHO director said.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Health on Monday, a comparative analysis of the first wave, which spanned mid-March through the end of June, and the ongoing second wave, shows older people being predominantly impacted between March and June, while the virus was spread more evenly among young and older people in the ongoing second wave.

For example, in the first wave, 46 percent of cases were among individuals age 50 through 70.

That age grouping represents 27 percent of cases in the second wave.

The PAHO director said the fight against the virus will not be won in one instance, but over several rounds, and without a vaccine, the virus will be around for years.

She said authorities must be able to respond quickly to spikes and prevent them “getting out of control”.

She said national and local governments must be strategic in balancing public health measures with economic and social policies.

According to Etienne, PAHO will continue to support and work closely with its member states to balance public health measures and the economic realities.