PAHO: Countries must moderate public health measures

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Deputy Director of Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Dr Sylvain Aldigieri yesterday stressed the importance of implementing public health measures in moderation as countries seek to control spikes in coronavirus cases

Responding to questions from Eyewitness News during PAHO’s weekly press update, Aldigeri noted that the organization has been monitoring the increase in cases in The Bahamas and the lockdown measures implemented by the government.

“What The Bahamas is facing at the moment is a situation that is also observed in other island nations of the Caribbean,” he said.

“We have clearly detected an increase in reporting of confirmed cases after the reopening of airspace and the resuming of nonessential travels which is related to the tourism industry.

“This is a situation with which the national authorities are going to deal with over a number of weeks or a number of months and they will have to take the decision with using…some epidemiological survey…laboratory survey and also the number of beds that are occupied by critical patients in the county.