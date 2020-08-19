PAHO: Countries must moderate public health measures

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Deputy Director of Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Dr Sylvain Aldigieri yesterday stressed the importance of implementing public health measures in moderation as countries seek to control spikes in coronavirus cases
Responding to questions from Eyewitness News during PAHO’s weekly press update, Aldigeri noted that the organization has been monitoring the increase in cases in The Bahamas and the lockdown measures implemented by the government.
“What The Bahamas is facing at the moment is a situation that is also observed in other island nations of the Caribbean,” he said.
“We have clearly detected an increase in reporting of confirmed cases after the reopening of airspace and the resuming of nonessential travels which is related to the tourism industry.
“This is a situation with which the national authorities are going to deal with over a number of weeks or a number of months and they will have to take the decision with using…some epidemiological survey…laboratory survey and also the number of beds that are occupied by critical patients in the county.
“Also moderating the public health measures according to the epidemiological trend in the country would allow the country to control their outbreak or increase at the moment.”
As of yesterday, the Bahamas recorded 1, 424 cases of COVID -19 to date, seeing an increase in over 1,300 cases since it reopened its borders on July 1.
Following a surge of cases on Grand Bahama, the island was placed on a two-week lockdown on July 23.
On Monday night, the prime minister announced extension of Grand Bahama’s lockdown for another week and the immediate implementation of a complete lockdown in New Providence, restricting movement and essential services.
However, the prime minister announced a turnaround of the full lockdown imposed in New Providence, allowing food stores and other essential services to open today.
When asked about The Bahamas implementing new lockdowns to help curb its second wave of cases, Aldigieri noted yesterday that when implementing public health measures, The Bahamas government must take into account the whole package of interventions, including nonpharmaceutical measures.
“It is always the promotion of handwashing, social distancing, and wearing masks,” he said.
“But the national authorities have always had their disposal a battery of public health measures including home orders, the limitation of the movement of people, the prohibition of social gatherings of and also the limitation in terms of domestic travel.”