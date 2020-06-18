Overall crime down three percent

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Crime overall decreased by three percent for the five months of this year compared to the same period in 2019, according to statistics released by Minister of National Security Marvin Dames.

The statistics outlined during the budget debate, reflect murders dropped 11 percent, attempted murder declined 79 percent; armed robberies fell by 35 percent and robbery by 14 percent.

Additionally, rapes saw a 30 percent decline and unlawful sexual intercourse declined by 41 percent.

Overall, crimes against persons ​were ​down 31 percent.

Conversely, crimes against property increased by three ​precent​ compared to the same period last year.

Despite the overall increase, burglary and stealing dropped by three percent respectively, while housebreaking fell by nine percent.

Incidents of stolen vehicles also dropped marginally — by one percent.

To date, there have been 31 murders in The Bahamas, the majority of which took place on New Providence.

Of the 31 killings, 20 took place on New Providence, eight in Grand Bahama and three in the Family Islands.

“Irrespective of island, the murder count in The Bahamas continues its downward trend which means that our investments are paying dividends,” the minister said.

“The offence of murder, however, remains a vexing topic, particularly because many of our young men are dying at an alarming rate while still young.”

A breakdown of the murders this year by demographic, shows 26 or 84 percent were men, while five or 16 percent were women.

Dames also broke down these incidents by circumstance.

He said 32 percent of the murders so far this year were ​motivated​ by conflict and/or retaliation, while 19 percent were the result of drugs.