Over 70% evacuated from TS Nicole danger zones

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) officials confirmed yesterday that the majority of persons living in vulnerable areas on islands in the path of Tropical Storm Nicole have been successfully evacuated.

As the storm intensifies near the country, NEMA Director Captain Stephen Russell urged residents to hunker down and stay out of harm’s way until the storm passes.

“From the report, I got from the […] Executive Chairman from the DRA (Disaster Reconstruction Agency) this morning I think up to 70 percent of the persons adhered to the warning and they are now seeking alternative locations, and we are pleased with that response at this point and time,” Russell said.

Last night Prime Minister Philip Davis extended prayers for the nation as he attends the United Nations climate change conference COP27 in Egypt.

Davis added in a statement posted to his Facebook account that he has been in constant communication with the Deputy Prime Minister and other officials for briefings on the storm’s development and trajectory.

“I have ordered the full mobilization of government resources for preparation and response, and I’m in frequent communication with the Deputy Prime Minister. I want to thank the Deputy Prime Minister and all officials involved for their efforts in leading the country’s preparations.

Davis continued: “Earlier today, I addressed world leaders at the United Nations Climate Conference and told them that the people of the most beautiful nation on earth were facing yet another storm.

“[…]For those in Grand Bahama and Abaco, I know it is especially difficult for you to face another storm. I’ve already heard many stories about those of you going out of your way to help neighbors take smart precautions, and I thank you for your generosity toward each other,” the Prime Minister said.

Chief Meteorological Officer Geoffrey Greene said that the storm is expected to reach hurricane status as it nears Abaco on Wednesday morning. The storm surge is expected to raise four to six feet above normal tides.

Life-threatening surges and rip currents are expected, and three to five inches of rainfall are expected with localized higher amounts of 7 inches. Formation of water spouts and tornadoes is possible before the anticipated all-clear is given by Thursday afternoon.

“Nicole is moving to the west-southwest at ten miles per hour we expect this trend to continue, a more north northwest trend will take place on Thursday max winds are now 65 mph with high gusts. Strengthening will occur on Wednesday and Wednesday night it is likely to become a hurricane near or just to the north of Abaco and Grand Bahama,” Greene said.

On Tuesday evening Russell made the final call for those living in vulnerable areas to relocate themselves to the nearest shelter or structure that is stable and up to code.

“Some 27 shelters are available in the four islands; Grand Bahama, Bimini, Abaco and the Berry Islands, so persons who are in need of shelters, they can make their way to those shelters before sunset. […] so we will ask persons to rush to completion all their preparations at this time.”

Shelters on the four main islands in the path of the storm had been activated from 9 a.m. Tuesday morning and the deadline to evacuate was around 12 noon. Although officials said many persons had evacuated, Chief Welfare Officer in the Disaster Management Unit for Social Services Andrea Newbold gave an update Tuesday evening noting that the shelters were grossly undersubscribed up to 4 pm.

Newbold added that she does not think the under subscription is a need for concern as people often tend to wait out the storm with family or friends on normal occasions.

“Some persons too they would go to a relative […] if their family members, where they are going if it is safe I don’t see a concern, the only way I see a concern is when personas are told to evacuate a certain area and they don’t.”

On Monday precautionary measures were taken by making an extension on the list of shelters in some communities, and although they are not seeing a high volume of persons, Newbold said that in any event, they feel it was necessary to have made provisions.

“We want to err on the side of caution by still having the shelters available because we don’t know what could happen during, before a storm or if persons need the shelter so we prefer to have them open than not to have them.

“It depends on what happens for some persons when the storms start they may need shelter based on what may happen in their homes, if their homes are compromised they will come to the shelter anyhow.

“We are asking persons to please take it serious to use the shelters don’t wait til the last minute because once that window closes nobody’s gonna come and rescue you,” Newbold said.