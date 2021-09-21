OUT THE GATE: Nine Cabinet ministers sworn-in

GG calls for unity: ‘politics are to be set aside until the next five years’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Nine government ministers in the new Davis-led administration were sworn in and received their instruments of appointment from the governor general during a ceremony at the Baha Mar Convention Centre yesterday.

Those ministers include: TallPines MP Dr Michael Darville as Minister of Health and Wellness, Freetown MP Wayne Munroe as Minister of National Security, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin as Minister of Education, Technology and Vocational, Fort Charlotte MP Alfred Sears as Minister of Works and Utilities, Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Public Services, Central and South Eleuthera MP Clay Sweeting as Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs, Centreville MP Jomo Campbell as Minister of State for Legal Affairs.

Ryan Pinder, who was appointed to the Senate, was sworn in as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, along with Senator Michael Halkitis who will serve as Minister of Economic Affairs and leader of government business in the Senate.

The three-ballroom ceremony was packed with dignitaries, family members of ministers, and Progressive Liberal Party supporters.

During a speech presenting the first members of his Cabinet, Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis said he is confident that they are ready to deliver on the promise of “a New Day” for The Bahamas.

“They are the initial members of a Cabinet which will reflect the breadth and depth of the competencies and characteristics of our team: experience combined with innovation; expertise combined with a willingness to see things anew; in- tegrity and a strong sense of purpose,” he said.

“They are receiving these appointments because of their determination to get things done.”

The prime minister insisted that his administration will not “ease into things slowly” but will “move with the urgency that this moment requires”.

Governor General CA Smith offered congratulations to the ministers appointed and called for unity in the country moving forward.

“We have just witnessed and participated in that time-honored tradition of deepening our democracy,” Smith said.

“Arriving at this stage we have had great challenges.”

He advised ministers to utilize four guidebooks during their time in office: the Holy Bible, the Code of Conduct for ministers, the Manual for Cabinet Procedure, and the Bahamian Constitution.

Smith furthered that if every minister would follow the procedures laid down in those four books, “we would certainly be guaranteed success”.

“I also wish to encourage Bahamians everywhere to recognize that the time has come for us to be united,” the governor general added.

“The differences in politics are to be set aside until the next five years and instead of worrying about tomorrow. Let us unite ourselves and let us together make a better Bahamas.”

The PLP swept the 2021 General Election securing 32 out of the 39 seats, unseating the 35-seat Minnis administration.

The FNM secured just seven seats in the House of Assembly including former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis in Killarney; Michael Pintard in Marco City; Iram Lewis in Central Grand Bahama; Kwasi Thompson in East Grand Bahama; Adrian White in St. Anne’s; Shanendon Cartwright in St. Barnabas and Adrian Gibson in Long Island.