Otabor looking to build on world-leading performance

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Blue Chips Athletics javelin thrower Rhema Ortabor is looking to build off of the strong performance she had last weekend at the annual T- Bird Flyers Classic, where she posted a world leading mark in the u-20 girls javelin.

Ortabor, who became The Bahamas’ first female qualifier for the 2020 CARIFTA Games in Bermuda, surpassed the qualifying standard of 38.38 meters (m) with a mark 47.95m.

In an interview with Eyewitness Sports, the 17-year-old said that throwing for 50m is her goal for the 2020 season, because it would allow her to qualify for the International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) World U-20 Championships, and it’s also a mark that puts athletes on the map for colleges abroad.

Ortabor has already received offers from several schools in the United States, however, she’ll look to make the decision on a college later on in the season.