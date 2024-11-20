Watch ILTV Live
Organization for Responsible Governance appoints new Deputy Executive Director

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG Bahamas Foundation) has announced the promotion of Steffon Evans to the role of Deputy Executive Director.

ORG, via a press statement said “This promotion is a testament to his remarkable contributions to ORG’s growth and his leadership across multiple initiatives.”

ORG is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting good governance across sectors; and empowering Bahamians to participate in national progress through civic education programs.

The organization’s statement concerning the new appointment, expanded on EvansM contribution to the organization over the past four years, “Since joining ORG in 2020, Steffon has played a pivotal role in developing the ‘Teach, Listen, Act’ Community Engagement Strategy. This model puts Bahamian citizens across 10 islands at the center of public education, consultation and participation. Through the model, he has successfully led projects like Active Citizens Bahamas, The Citizen’s Charter, The Public Trust Project, and Freedom Fridays which have empowered thousands of people in our communities. His efforts have also played a significant role in promoting the inclusion and representation of The Family Islands in ORG’s work, as well as the strengthening ORG’s digital outreach platforms.”

“In addition to his work on civic participation, Steffon has been instrumental in advancing ORG’s communications strategy and shaping the organization’s strategic direction. In his new role, he will work closely with our Executive Director Matt Aubry, to oversee the implementation of ORG’s strategic plan, project execution, stakeholder engagement, and other initiatives.”

Evans, commenting on his new role, stated, “I’m happy to have made ORG my home. Coming into this as a career environmentalist and volunteer manager, my initial goal was simply to expand the message of good governance and the importance of citizen involvement to more communities. I knew that we needed to connect with the public in a way that resonated deeply with their needs, as a means to make sure that each person we reached left feeling empowered to take up space in their communities.”

He added “I’m happy to say that we have been able to do this and so much more, although there is still a long road ahead. In the last 4-and-a-half years since I’ve joined the team, we’ve worked tirelessly to build bridges between the government, private sector, civil society and the people. I fully believe through our research and our work, that a the only true pathway to a prosperous nation is through uniting toward a shared vision for our future. I’m excited to continue to play my role in ORG’s contribution to getting our people informed & involved!”

