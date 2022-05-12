ORG to host Economic Round Table with local and regional leaders ahead of Budget Debate

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) is gearing up for its first Economic Round Table of 2022.

The two-hour free event will take place virtually on Thursday, May 19 at 6pm live via Zoom and will be live-streamed on ORG’s Facebook page and the newly minted Access Parliament website.

Under the theme ‘The Path to Economic and Fiscal Sustainability,’ the round table will offer a panel featuring Michael Halkitis, Minister of State for Economic Affairs; Gowon Bowe, CEO of Fidelity Group and Marla Dukharan, Caribbean Economist and Advisor. The panel will offer their insights and perspectives on topics including debt management/fiscal responsibility, economic growth, key markets, needed reforms, Inflation, and the impact of digital assets.

Persons can register for the Round Table by visiting the ORG website at https://www.orgbahamas.com/roundtable.

Event moderator, Hubert Edwards Managing Consultant at NextLevelSolutions, and also Chair of ORG’s Economic Development Committee said he hopes that participants will tune in with an informed ear.

“We are very excited to engage with such accomplished panelists. We will have a conversation that gets to the fundamentals of the upcoming budget; where the country is going to go; and how the country will get there,” said Edwards.

Matt Aubry, ORG’s executive director echoed Edward’s sentiment stating the importance of the timing of the Round Table.

“We are hosting this round table less than a week prior to the reading of the 2022/2023 Bahamas Budget Communication as a way of preparing people for a meaningful observation of what’s going on with The Bahamas budget,” said Aubry.

“Our hope is to empower our citizens with knowledge of the upcoming budget and subsequent Fiscal Strategy Reports via this round table while maintaining our vested interest in the forward movement of transparency, accountability, anti-corruption, and increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of the public service in our nation.”

The Round Table supports ORG’s mandate of its third pillar – Economic Development – to address the core economic problems of the nation by conducting research, developing national action plans, and educating citizens.