ORG launches National Integrity Campaign; encourages Bahamians to ‘do the right ting’

“Every year, The Bahamas loses hundreds of millions of dollars due to corruption”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In its quest to help citizens identify and mitigate elements of corruption in The Bahamas, the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) has launched a National Integrity Campaign driven to help Bahamians to “do the right ting”.

ORG Communications Coordinator Vanessa Clarke explained: “The purpose of this campaign is to get Bahamians to remember and then embrace the line that should exist between integrity and corruption.

“When we think of corruption, we always think of dirty politicians and monies disappearing from the public coffers, but we never pause to think about that extra $20 tip we slip into the government worker’s hand to make sure we either get something processed quickly or we essentially skip a line.

“With this campaign, we want to help Bahamians identify these practices that are inherently corrupt, and instead of maintaining the status quo, demonstrate a commitment to integrity.

“Every year, The Bahamas loses hundreds of millions of dollars due to corruption. As citizens, this affects all of us and we can take steps to make a difference.”

The campaign will utilize social media as a primary mechanism to enact a multi-sector action plan to reduce the culture of corruption in The Bahamas. As part of the campaign, ORG is also challenging government officials, members of its opposition as well as private industry, clergy, media, academia and the rest of civil society to get involved and pledge themselves to fight corruption.

Matt Aubry, executive director for ORG Bahamas, said: “The National Integrity Campaign aims to unite, educate, empower and engage stakeholders and the citizenry in an effort to shift from a culture of corruption to one of integrity, or ‘doing the right thing’, even when no one is watching.

“Corruption is a day-to-day reality in the lives of Bahamians. It is a pervasive and longstanding culture, which prevents the growth and development of both the people and the economy. As such, change on cultural and systemic levels is vitally important for significant and sustainable reform.

“Corruption affects us all. It takes money out of our pockets, reduces the effectiveness and efficiency of government services, erodes our trust in the government and takes opportunity away from our businesses.

“Working together to promote integrity, we can reduce the instance, likelihood and perception of corruption.”

Since its inception in 2015, ORG has carried out a mission to promote government accountability and responsible citizenship through engagement with the public, civil society, the business community and the government. Outlined on its standalone website, www.dotherightting.org, the campaign seeks to educate the public about corruption, specifically how it affects Bahamian society and what steps we can take to eradicate it.

For more information about ORG’s integrity campaign, visit www.dotherightting.org or ORG’s website www.orgbahamas.com.