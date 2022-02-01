OPTIMISTIC BUT READY TO ACT: Govt poised for more health protocols despite decreasing cases, says Darville

Darville: Omicron has become the predominant strain in The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Despite the continued downtrend of coronavirus cases in The Bahamas, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville said the government remains positioned to “execute additional protocols” to limit community spread.

He noted that the trend is a positive sign, but said COVID continues to remain a “very evasive pandemic”.

Over the weekend, more than 90 new infections and seven COVID-related deaths were recorded.

Another four COVID-related deaths were reported last week Thursday.

“So, we are mindful that even though we are seeing positive signs, we are positioned to execute additional protocols to push back in this fourth wave,” Darville said.

“But I am pleased today that we are seeing the signs that we have been working for over the last few months.”

The explosion of cases and hospitalizations in recent months led authorities to believe the omicron variant, a more contagious strain of COVID-19 than the delta strain, was spreading among communities in The Bahamas.

However, several hundred samples sent to Panama to confirm the presence of the variant have not yet been returned.

To that, Darville said he has continued to petition the company performing the genome sequencing on the samples for the results and planned to speak to the National Reference Laboratory yesterday on the matter.

While he could not provide a timeline, the minister said he expects those results in short order.

Notwithstanding the data, Darville said there is no question that omicron has become the predominant strain in The Bahamas.

“From preliminary reports from our National Reference Lab, it is so,” Darville said.

The government and its National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee continue to encourage and educate on vaccination against the virus as a good defense in addition to health protocols.

To date, more than 159,000 people have been fully vaccinated in the nation.

This figure includes Bahamians and residents vaccinated abroad who have registered their vaccination status in the country.

The government continues to offer booster shots, though it remains unclear how many people have received the additional jab as these numbers do not contribute to the count of fully vaccinated people or those with at least one dose.

According to officials, The Bahamas has sought in earnest to acquire pediatric vaccines that would be used on children under the age of 12.

Thousands of students returned to schools for in-person learning last week Monday.

Asked if students who still do not have access to become vaccinated remain at risk, Darville said there is “always a risk” to being unvaccinated, but the government has continued to put measures in place to mitigate those risks.

He was unable to say when The Bahamas could expect pediatric vaccines.

He said the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs have petitioned many countries for those doses.