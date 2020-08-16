Opposition leader, senator at hospital

Breaking NewsAugust 15, 2020 at 8:16 pm Ava Turnquest
Opposition leader, senator at hospital
PLP Leader Philip Davis (left) and Senator Dr Michael Darville (right)

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Leader of The Opposition Philip Davis and Senator Dr Michael Darville are at hospital being examined “out of an abundance of caution”.

Davis released a statement on the status of himself and Darville shortly after 8pm.

The Progressive Liberal Party leader said he is awaiting a doctor’s report.

Davis added: “I am satisfied with the level of care and grateful to the nurses and doctors.”

The statement did not provide any details concerning the circumstances of the hospital visit.

About Ava Turnquest

Leave a Reply