Opposition leader says capital punishment is a deterrent

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – FNM ON CAPITAL PUNISHMENT: “Capital punishment can serve as a deterrent,” asserted Leader of the Free National Movement (FNM) Michael Pintard, while sharing the opposition’s stance on capital punishment; but, he also noted that the judicial process and those upholding the law must do their due diligence to first ensure that the right individual has been convicted and that the carriage of law is without prejudice from start to finish.

Pintard’s comments came in direct response to Prime Minister Philip Davis who asserted to media yesterday that the Davis-Cooper administration’s focus is on prevention and not punishment.

The opposition leader also called on the Prime Minister to ensure that those accused of heinous crimes, and on death row, meet their fate with more urgency. He noted that the current process where individuals on death row have prolonged the issuance of their death sentence by submitting appeals is something that only frustrates the judicial process and he said when convicted criminals take this route, it usually means that the chances of the punishment being carried out are slim to none.