Opposition leader marks Dorian anniversary: “Forever, we will remember”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis yesterday renewed the party’s commitment to the people whose lives were changed forever when Hurricane Dorian ripped through the northern Bahamas a year ago.

“Though we are many islands, we are one nation,” Davis said.

“And so today, we are united in prayer with our families, friends, and neighbors in Abaco and Grand Bahama.

“We continue to mourn the many whose lives were lost.

“We renew our commitment to those whose lives were changed forever. And we give thanks for those who, in the midst of the worst tragedy, revealed the best in the human heart.

“Let us all continue to be guided by our love and our compassion.”

Hurricane Dorian ravaged through Grand Bahama and Abaco from September 1 to September 3.

The Category 5 storm claimed the lives of 74 people.

The number of missing from the storm remains a highly contentious issue, with officials giving conflicting figures.