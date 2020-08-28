Opposition leader discharged from U.S. hospital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Opposition leader Philip Brave Davis has been discharged from the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, according to Progressive Liberal Party chairman Fred Mitchell.

Mitchell said Davis was discharged yesterday evening, and sent a short video of the party leader leaving the hospital with his daughter Dr Philippa Davis.

“Mr Davis said he felt much better and was grateful to the many Bahamians of good will across our country who sent prayers and best wishes, Mitchell said in a statement.

“(Davis) thanked all the party’s officers for continuing the work of the party. He looks forward to returning home.”

Davis went in to be examined at Doctors Hospital on August 15.

He advised that he and Senator Michael Darville were at the hospital being examined out of an abundance of caution.

Both later confirmed they had contracted COVID-19.

Davis previously explained he was flown to a hospital in the US to be closer to Philippa, who works as a senior critical care physician.