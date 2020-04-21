OPM launches platform for COVID-19 response suggestions

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Office of the Prime Minister has launched a suggestions platform on its website, opm.gov.bs.

The platform will serve as a central point for the collection of non-health related suggestions related to the national response to COVID-19.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced last week the platform would be established to allow all Bahamians and residents an opportunity to participate in the rebuilding of The Bahamas in a post COVID-19 environment.

“We are looking for ideas and suggestions that will challenge us to take a new look at our old ways and reinvent a brand-new economy and country for all,” said Minnis.

“I wish to advise you that we are consulting locally and internationally to help guide our social and economic response once the immediate health problems are arrested.”

Bahamian academics, historians and researchers are also being invited to provide a more comprehensive perspective on the best way forward.

To send in a suggestion visit www.opm.gov.bs, select the “Suggestion” tab on the Homepage, fill in the form and click on the submit button.

“While all submissions may not be acknowledged in writing, please be assured that they will be read and where necessary, forwarded to the relevant parties for consideration. We look forward to hearing from you” read a statement.