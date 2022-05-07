OPM Comms. Dir., Press Sec. and senior advisor test positive for COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Contact tracing is underway at the Office of the Prime Minister after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Director of Communications Latrae Rahming, and Senior Speechwriter, Policy & Communications Advisor to the Prime Minister, Ian Poitier, tested positive on Thursday ahead of a work-related travel commitment, according to a press release.

“Following the initial positive result, as a precaution, other members of staff underwent Covid tests and received negative results,” the release continued.

“Among them was the Press Secretary, Clint Watson. Despite testing negative ahead of yesterday’s weekly Press Briefing, today he tested positive for Covid-19 following a rapid antigen test.”

It added: “The three members of staff are currently experiencing only mild COVID-19 symptoms, and are following the advice of the Ministry of Health and other healthcare professionals. They have already been isolating according to the guidelines of the Health Services Rules. Contact tracing is already well underway. So far there have been no other positive test results.”