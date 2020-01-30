Operation Teal: Cat Island Conservation Institute (CICI) launches 10-year sustainability project

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A ten-year project has been launched to transform Cat Island into a green island with a blue economy that meets the United Nations (UN) 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Cat Island Conservation Institute (CICI) announced the launch of ‘Operation Teal’ in a press statement yesterday.

The blue economy refers to sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs.

The project adopts a holistic approach and is divided into four themes: Climate Action, Biosphere Reserve, Learning Island, and Creative Island.

Through community-driven and innovative approaches, CICI will facilitate renewable energy and transportation solutions; a co-managed community protected area; and the development of personal and community hurricane preparedness and action plans.

The Cat Island Conservation Institute will also facilitate lifelong learning programs and certification courses to support community science and academic research; toolkits to support organized climate action and advocacy for businesses, organizations, and agencies; and the production of strong indicators through consistent monitoring and evaluation to support evidence-based national policymaking.

In the face of climate change, CICI is actively rewriting the global narrative to one that highlights the opportunities available to frontline nations through sustainability, and paints a picture of hope through climate action.

The institute’s partners include: the Cat Island Department of Marine Resources, the wider Cat Island Community, UNESCO, Creative Nassau, Transforming Spaces, and Aliv.

The organization maintained the success of “Operation Teal” will require strategic partnerships in the public and private sectors, and called on all stakeholders committed to climate action to join them on this journey.

