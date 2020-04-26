Op-Ed: Real Estate expectations in The Bahamas – COVID-19 and beyond

Realistically, the medium to long term effects are unknown at this time, but based on what was seen from previous pandemics in other markets, there may be a temporary slowdown, and as the virus subsides, markets will rebound per normal with a sluggish start. Due to lack of demand, it can be expected that most buyers may take a “wait and see” approach.

The Bahamas, being a tourism driven economy, will likely see its economic rebound coincide closer to the return of and increase in tourist arrivals. Other considerations for the long-term economic effects include the duration of the virus, development of vaccines and treatments, the Bahamian government’s economic stimulus measures, and, of course, the US market’s performance. There is a saying that goes, “When the US sneezes, The Bahamas catches a cold,” which is often true in times of economic blessings and trouble.

Technological Innovations in Real Estate

According to an old proverb, “Necessity is the mother of invention.” I believe this stands true for current trying times. The ongoing pandemic is pushing us to become more creative and innovative to better serve clients. The use of technological innovations is becoming more frequent in marketing and selling property and include the use of high definition video tours, multiple listing services (MLS), Matterport software and social media integration with high quality websites. Potential buyers now have the ability to view and tour homes from anywhere in the world.

During the pandemic, agents can create visibility for potential buyers, allowing them to view their options and, if desired, place a bid to purchase contingent on an in-person visit to the property. Even in these times, agents are receiving inquiries on properties from potential buyers who hope to visit properties once the borders are reopened. Real estate sales, while slow, persist. The market is NOT at a standstill. However, it will be important to continuously assess market conditions because it is likely that conditions will change quickly.

Market Possibilities After COVID-19

While the lasting effects of COVID-19 are difficult to predict, what is foreseen is a likely acceleration of decision making after a long period of “watch and see.” Sellers that were intending to sell prior to COVID 19 may do so quickly for liquidity reasons with some buyers inclined to quickly jump on good deals. On the other hand, buyers may opt to delay purchasing property with the intent to save cash for the uncertain future.

Emotion-driven decisions after the extended lockdown period are also a distinct possibility for some. For example, a buyer may choose to purchase a property that he/she always wanted with the rationale that life is short. It is predicted that able and willing buyers will attempt to purchase properties at a deep discount.

In relation to foreign buyers, residents of countries hardest hit by this crisis may look to quickly move capital into safer more stable markets and The Bahamas is positioned to be a prime location for this. There is also the possibility of persons looking to relocate from heavily populated city centres into less dense markets. Some South Florida brokers predict the movement of buyers from harder hit northeast US markets, like New York, into warmer and more scenic destinations, such as theirs. The Bahamas may benefit from spillover of this possibility, inclusive of the Family Islands.