Op-Ed: FNM restoring lives post-Hurricane Dorian

The Free National Movement Chairman Carl Culmer Sr. issued the following statement applauding the Government’s accomplishments regarding the ongoing Hurricane Dorian relief and reconstruction effort:

“Our Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, knows there’s more work ahead in dealing with the aftermath of last year’s historic hurricane. Yet no Government in recent history has responded to a natural disaster with the same foresight, aggressiveness and determination that our FNM Government has in dealing with Hurricane Dorian.

“From initiating comprehensive infrastructure improvements, to spearheading fundraising efforts, as well as engaging in the monumental task of coordinating cleanup efforts, the Minnis Administration went to work in the aftermath of the storm with a sense of purpose and the goal of getting communities back up and running.

“And while fully cleaning up after a storm of this magnitude will continue for some time, we are seeing progress and results. The Government has worked tirelessly to provide financial relief to Bahamian small businesses and entrepreneurs. It has reduced the tax burden on multiple occasions since Hurricane Dorian. The Government has also focused on an aggressive and responsible re-building effort.

“This is all a sharp contrast to the previous Government, which squandered recovery and rebuilding efforts. They were more focused on ensuring PLPs got contracts than helping storm victims.

“We appreciate the fact that Prime Minister Minnis has stuck by his commitment to see this through. He continues to push everyone to implement the comprehensive disaster reconstruction plan that is already underway. And though the full rebuild will take time, Bahamians can take comfort in the fact that we have leadership focused on completing the task. Our Government is working hard to put The Bahamas in a better economic position than before Hurricane Dorian, as we deserve nothing less from our elected leaders.”