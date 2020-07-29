Online public school registration ends this week

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Online registration for public school students will end July 31.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education advised that all applications received after this date will be considered late.

The ministry furthered the preferred school may not be able to accommodate the applicant during the late registration period, adding applicants may be redirected to another school.

“Since the national examinations have been postponed, all schools are able to accept receipt of official documents and completed medical forms with immediate effect,” the statement read.

“However, only applicants who have received an official approval letter via email will be accommodated at this time. Please note that to secure a space at the school your child has been approved to attend, you are encouraged to complete the on-campus registration process as soon as possible.

“Also, given the challenges being faced by our public health system, the only exception to your required documents is the medical form which must be completed by a physician and submitted to the school on or before 18th September, 2020.”

The statement continued: “Parents of students with special education needs, may contact the Special Education Unit at 502-2926 regarding school placement or to receive placement letters for their child/children. Please ensure that you provide the child’s name, parent’s name and telephone numbers including cell and landline.

“During the receipt of documents, schools will adhere to the normal COVID-19 prevention protocols. All persons entering the school campus are required to wear a mask, and exercise social distancing.”

Required documents include: a birth certificate (and passport if applicable); National Insurance Board (NIB) card; two recent passport photos (taken within the last six months); medical form (including immunization records); scholastic history (most recent report cards/transcripts); private Insurance certificate (or one issued by school); affidavits and/or adoption documents (if applicable); and a government-issued photo ID for parents/guardians.