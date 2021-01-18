One woman dead, three airlifted to capital following Abaco collision

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A woman is dead and three are in hospital following a three-car collision shortly after 9pm on SC Bootle Highway on Abaco, police said.

According to reports, a silver 2009 Honda Fit with two passengers collided head-on with a silver 2001 Honda Accord with two passengers, resulting in the collision of the third vehicle, a grey 2007 Honda Accord, also with two passengers.

Police said the silver 2009 Honda Fit, driven by a man with a woman passenger, received extensive damages.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to Marsh Harbour Clinic then later airlifted to New Providence.