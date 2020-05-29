One more COVID-19 case in New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health confirmed another case of COVID- 19 in New Providence today.

There are now 102 confirmed cases in the country, and 80 cases in New Providence.

The latest case is a 38-year-old woman, who is in isolation at home.

There are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 13 confirmed cases in Bimini and one in Cat Cay.

“The Ministry of Health again wishes to remind individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay in their homes until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended,” read a statement.

“Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping errands for essential items. Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Persons violating the quarantine protocols could face a $20,000 fine or up to five years imprisonment.”