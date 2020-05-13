One more COVID-19 case in New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Health officials have confirmed the 94th case of coronavirus in New Providence today.

The latest case is a 41-year-old-man with no history of travel. He is presently in isolation at home.

The number of recovered cases has also increased to by two.

The country has been closed since March 27 due to the global pandemic, with only essential services and businesses operating.

Testing has increased in recent weeks, with the number of tests conducted thus far now standing at 1670.

To date, there have been eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 74 in New Providence, one in Cat Cay, and 11 on Bimini.