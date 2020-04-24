One more COVID-19 case confirmed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health has confirmed one more case of COVID- 19 today.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 73.

There have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 62 in New Providence, one in Cat Cay, and three on the island of Bimini.

The latest confirmed case, a 33-year-old woman from New Providence, was hospitalized but is now in isolation at home.

“The Ministry of Health again wishes to remind individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay in their homes until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended,” a statement read.

“Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping errands for essential items.

“Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”