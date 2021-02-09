One man found dead and another killed in under 24 hours

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — One man was found dead on Monday and another was shot to death just hours later, according to police.

In the first incident, around 4pm on Monday, police were called to a track road east of Golden Isles Road, off of Cowpen Road, where they found a man’s unresponsive body in bushes.

The victim was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Services when they arrived on the scene. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death; however, police are classifying it as a homicide as the victim reportedly had injuries to the head.

In the second incident, sometime after 11pm on Monday, police were alerted to a shooting incident on Lincoln Boulevard, in the area of Homestead Avenue. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man who appeared to have been shot in the face.

The man was taken to the hospital but police said he later succumbed to his injuries.

Neither victim’s identity has been released and investigations into both matters are ongoing.