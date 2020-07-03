One American dead, another missing after vessel ran aground near South Bimini

Two other boaters injured

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Authorities are searching for a missing boater after an American registered vessel ran aground near South Bimini early this morning, injuring two other people.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force said it responded to reports of a disabled boat around 1.20am and found a 34-ft vessel “Stand Firm”, with one man and woman aboard suffering from minor injuries.

According to reports, the vessel ran aground a mile and a half from South Bimini.

It was later discovered that two other individuals were presumably thrown from the vessel and missing.

The injured individuals were taken aboard the Defence Force vessel HMBS LL Smith and transported to the local hospital in north Bimini.

When a search of the surrounding area was carried out around 8.30am, officers found the lifeless body of a man on Turtle Cay, south of south Bimini.

A search for the remaining individual is ongoing.

The search is being assisted by the Royal Bahamas Police Marine Division and a United States Coast Guard helicopter.