ON THIS DAY: Sir Lynden Pindling was born

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The first Prime Minister of The Bahamas, the late Sir Lynden O. Pindling, was born on this day, 94 years ago, March 22, 1930.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on its social media platforms, remarked: “Today, The Bahamas remembers our country’s first Prime Minister Sir Lynden O. Pindling on what would have been his 94th Birthday.”

Sir Lynden Oscar Pindling, KCMG, PC, NH, JP was hailed by many as the “Father of the Nation” after he led The Bahamas to Majority Rule and Independence in 1967 and 1973 respectively.

The country’s first prime minister served two decades in power and died of cancer at the age of 70 on August 26, 2000.