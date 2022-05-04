ON THE TABLE: Health minister says gov’t satisfied larger events can safely take place

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville said yesterday that the government is satisfied that larger events in The Bahamas can take place safely.

The statement comes as the Ministry of Health approved two social events, including a road march set to take place later this month with 500 people.

Last week, Darville expressed concern about coronavirus cases doubling in the previous two weeks and said health experts were monitoring the data, including the impact on infections following a recent concert.

At the time, Darville said officials were concerned, but there was no need to tighten restrictions just as yet.

Yesterday, the health minister asked about concerns surrounding the larger events that have been approved amid increased cases and the threat of additional COVID subvariants being detected in the United States and other jurisdictions. Darville told the media:

“We feel comfortable at this particular time that events of this nature are able to take place in the country,” said Darville ahead of a Cabinet meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“But we ask everyone who will participate and those who are the planners to make sure that all of the protocols from the Ministry of Health are adhered to.”

On the road march, Darville said he read the letter seeking approval for 500 people, with all health protocols; the requirement for vaccination or rapid tests 72-hours before the event, among other health measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.

He said if the planners intend to change the number of attendees approval must be sought.

“We are always concerned,” Darville said of the BA2 and BA4 variants.

“COVID is very unpredictable. It’s a pandemic. We are still in a pandemic. We want to open other sectors of the business community. Events are one of those concerns that we are monitoring very closely. I am comfortable looking at the hospital admissions as well as those who end up admitted at the ICU level that we are in a relatively good position.”

He added: “But we need to be mindful that we are still in a pandemic. And so, we decided at the Ministry of Health and Wellness that events are now back on the table.

“It’s a sector of the economic engine that is essential for us to create employment opportunities and we are mindful that the organizers of these events will be… responsible to ensure that the healthcare protocols are adhered to.”

Another 19 infections were recorded in New Providence on Monday, with six of those cases being imported.

There are 215 active cases, with seven cases that remain hospitalized but are not in intensive care.

Data gleaned from the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, shows there were 42 cases recorded between April 10-16, compared to the 87 cases between April 17-23.

This represented a doubling of COVID cases.

In the last week, April 24 through May 1, there have been 94 COVID cases.