ON THE RUN: Police launch manhunt for armed robbery suspect who escaped lawful custody

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have launched a manhunt for 29-year-old Tevin Fritz of Joe Farrington Road, who was detained in police custody for armed robbery.

According to police, shortly before 9:00 p.m., on Thursday 29th February 2024 the suspect escaped from the Southern Police Station and fled east along Quakoo Street, despite efforts made by officers to re-capture him. Fritz is described as 5’6”, with a dark complexion and black hair, with a low haircut, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991/2 or provide tips anonymously to CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).

Police wish to advise that person(s) found harboring this escapee, will be prosecuted.