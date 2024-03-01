ON THE RUN: Police launch manhunt for armed robbery suspect who escaped lawful custody

LocalMarch 1, 2024 at 9:50 am Theo Sealy
ON THE RUN: Police launch manhunt for armed robbery suspect who escaped lawful custody

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have launched a manhunt for 29-year-old Tevin Fritz of Joe Farrington Road, who was detained in police custody for armed robbery.

According to police, shortly before 9:00 p.m., on Thursday 29th February 2024 the suspect escaped from the Southern Police Station and fled east along Quakoo Street, despite efforts made by officers to re-capture him. Fritz is described as 5’6”, with a dark complexion and black hair, with a low haircut, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991/2 or provide tips anonymously to CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).

Police wish to advise that person(s) found harboring this escapee, will be prosecuted.

Tags

, , ,

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

Leave a Reply

*