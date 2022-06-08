CRIME ON THE RISE: Homicides up 26 percent

Crimes against the person increase 45 percent period-over-period

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — National Security Minister Wayne Munroe noted yesterday that between January 1st to May 31st there has been a 26 percent increase in homicides in the country compared to the same period last year.

Overall, crimes against the person increased by 45 percent.

Munroe, while making his contribution to the 2022/2023 budget debate, noted that for the aforementioned period major crimes attributable to New Providence and Grand Bahama were up 18 percent while there was a 23 percent decrease in crimes on the Family Islands when compared to 2021.

Munroe noted that for the period January 1st to 31st May 31st, 2022 statistics released by the police force indicated an increase of major crimes from 1,580 incidents in 2021 to 1,872 incidents for the same period in 2022.

“This reflected an overall 18 percent increase for the entire Bahamas.

“It should be noted that the statistics were attributed to an increase in incidences on both New Providence and Grand Bahama.

“The former had a 25 percent increase and the latter a five percent increase, respectively.

“The increased incidents in crime occurred mainly in crimes against the person which rose by 45 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

“There were 508 incidents, thus far for the year, compared to 351 incidents in 2021,” said Munroe.

He added: “This translated into increases on New Providence and Grand Bahama with 49 percent and 33 percent, respectively.

“Meanwhile, there was a 23 percent decrease in crimes against the person on the Family Islands.”

For the period January 1st to May 31st, 2022, there was an increase in crimes against the property as 1,364 incidents were reported compared to 1,229 incidents in 2021 for the same period.

This translated into increases on New Providence and Grand Bahama with 17 percent and 1 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, there was a 20 percent decrease in crimes against the property on the Family Islands.

“Murder, drugs and weapons have a direct correlation to the increases in our crime statistics,” he said.

“The police force has shared that there is still an ongoing turf war over territory, drugs and guns on our streets.

“This senseless activity has resulted in an increase of homicides by 26 percent when compared to last year. “There were 58 incidents compared to 46 in 2021, of which, 54 murders occurred in New Providence and 4 in Grand Bahama.

“Victimology revealed that 59 percent of the deceased were persons between ages 18 years to 35 years,” Munroe noted.

The minister also noted that for the period there were 296 gunshot incidents, consisting of 207 multiple shots, 76 single shots and 13 probable shot incidents, totaling 1,167 rounds discharged.

“Accordingly, 419 shell casings were collected and eight rounds of ammunition were seized.

“From the aforementioned, 10 suspects were apprehended in connection with the police response to gunshot reports and ShotSpotter detections.

“To complement, there was the seizure of 173 firearms and 2,715 rounds of ammunition.

“In addition, for the reporting period, 511 pounds of cocaine and 5,178 lbs. of marijuana were taken off our streets.

“These seizures along with the interdiction of other illicit drug types resulted in 543 persons being arrested, of which, 427 persons were charged with related offenses.”

Munroe said that while the statistics are “disturbing,” research suggests that “the trafficking of illegal firearms and ammunition by transnational criminal organizations and the sale by local gangs results in easy access to weapons by criminal elements in our nation.”

Munroe said: “It is important to note that The Bahamas doesn’t manufacture guns, ammunition nor drugs.

“All of the above are flowing from North America and South America, particularly from the United States and Venezuela. Most of the weapons being seized are coming from North America.

“Hence, we will continue to work hand-in-hand with our US. and regional counterparts to rid our streets of illicit firearms and drugs.”