OMICRON CONCERN ON THE RISE: Govt bans travel from 8 African countries in light of new COVID variant

Bahamian citizens and residents allowed to return but must quarantine at their own expense

Sands: We ought to expect a fourth wave

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health has advised that new travel restrictions have been placed on eight southern African countries amidst the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant called omicron.

Those countries include Botswana; Eswatini (formerly Swaziland); Lesotho; Malawi; Mozambique; Namibia; Zimbabwe; and South Africa.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry indicated that as of November 29, non-Bahamian citizens and residents who have traveled to, through or from those countries within the last 14 days will not be able to enter The Bahamas.

Meanwhile, Bahamian citizens, residents and individuals with work permits returning will be required to quarantine for 14 days at their own expense and will undergo screening as mandated by the ministry.

This advisory applies to individuals who are vaccinated or unvaccinated, the statement noted.

The World Health Organization (WHO) identified the new COVID-19 omicron strain as a variant of concern on Wednesday.

Early evidence suggests the variant, which was first identified in South Africa, could have a higher re-infection risk, though studies are still ongoing.

The omicron variant has already been found in at least a dozen countries around the world, including the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany, with reports identifying most of the cases in travelers returning from the southern African region.

Other countries, including those in the European Union, Japan, Australia, the United States and Canada, have also announced travel bans from African countries amidst the discovery.

Amidst concern about the new variant, former Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands on Saturday warned Bahamians to expect a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases.

He noted, however, that if vaccinations continue to increase and Bahamians continue to follow all protocols, The Bahamas can become a COVID-safe place for tourism.

“This thing that we thought we had a handle on is an elusive target; it keeps changing and switching and mutating,” Sands said.

“…As we look at the situation in Europe and Great Britain and in The United States, I am absolutely convinced that just as we had challenges with delta, that we ought to expect a fourth wave.”

He said that while the outlook may be “doom and gloom”, Bahamians should “prepare for the worst and hope for the best”.

“The public health measures work and if we are disciplined, we can walk and chew gum at the same time,” Sands added.

“So, we are able now to open up our economy, to generate revenue in order to do the things that we need to do but stay safe, and I think The Bahamas should demonstrate that we are the best place for COVID-safe tourism. Let’s make that the goal.”

He further said it is “not a matter of if but when” the omicron variant reaches the country, noting that only time will tell whether COVID-19 cases will see a continued uptick over the next few days.

Health officials confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the number of cases in the country to 22,763, with 280 active.

There are currently 146,441 fully vaccinated people in the country, which includes Bahamians and residents who were fully vaccinated abroad and registered their jabs with the ministry.

On Friday, Health Minister Dr Michael Darville urged Bahamians to prepare for the new variant that could threaten the country’s progress with a surge in cases.

Darville said more information about the new variant is forthcoming but the country could not wait to act with urgency to decrease risks.