Old Fort Rotary Club hosts virtual COVID-19 series

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A local Rotary club is hosting a range of virtual events aimed at providing resources for dealing with the physical, mental, financial and social implications of COVID-19.

In a statement, the Rotary Club of Old Fort (RCOF), said its vibrant group of young professionals focused on service initiatives, is demonstrating how non-profit organizations can support their communities by being innovative in times of crisis.

The series, entitled “Combating COVID-19”, features discussions with physical trainers, mental health and business experts, entrepreneurs and entertainers.

Leaders from these sectors will headline the meetings, including Donovan Rolle of JayFitness, Dr. Edrica Richardson, Keshelle Davis of The Training Authority, Cutelle Neymour of The Goombay House, Lashanta Smith of LaMarie Smith Branding, and Delmaro Duncombe of Cable Bahamas Business Solutions.

As RCOF members are unable to meet with each other as they normally would, the Club’s regular monthly social will be held virtually with music by DJ Tank. Corporate sponsor of the Rotary Club of Old Fort, the Cable Bahamas Group, will be offering giveaways during each virtual event.

The public is invited to join all of the events which will be hosted on the Zoom web platform.

RCOF President Derek Smith Jr. said: “Considering the 2019-2020 Rotary International Theme, “Rotary Connects the World,” and understanding the complexity of the present time in our society, we realized that we had an opportunity to help to build community connections. We have tried to offer a good mix of events focused on physical and mental health, business and future-planning which we hope will help attendees to remain positive through the pandemic.”

Interested persons should follow the Club’s social media profiles (Facebook: www.facebook.com/rotaryoldfort/; Instagram: @rotaryoldfort) where the Zoom meeting link for each event will be shared in advance of the date.